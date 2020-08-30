Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,172 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Hasbro worth $13,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 74,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 23,894 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at $591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.76.

Hasbro stock opened at $80.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.45. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $123.05.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $860.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.51 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other Hasbro news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $65,120.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,543.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

