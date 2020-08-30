Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect that Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP) will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.06). Edap Tms posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 333.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Edap Tms.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. Edap Tms had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 4.09%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EDAP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Edap Tms from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Edap Tms stock opened at $3.75 on Thursday. Edap Tms has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $108.74 million, a PE ratio of 375.00 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Edap Tms by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 114,195 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Edap Tms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the 1st quarter worth $307,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Edap Tms by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Edap Tms by 203.3% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. 18.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS).

