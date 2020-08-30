-$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) will report earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.62). Zymeworks reported earnings per share of ($0.70) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full year earnings of ($3.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.02) to ($3.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($4.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.89) to ($3.64). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zymeworks.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.09. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 569.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Shares of Zymeworks stock opened at $31.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.06 and its 200 day moving average is $35.62. Zymeworks has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $52.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Zymeworks by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Zymeworks by 14.4% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. 71.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

