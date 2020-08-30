-$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) will report earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.62). Zymeworks reported earnings per share of ($0.70) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full year earnings of ($3.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.02) to ($3.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($4.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.89) to ($3.64). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zymeworks.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.09. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 569.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Shares of Zymeworks stock opened at $31.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.06 and its 200 day moving average is $35.62. Zymeworks has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $52.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Zymeworks by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Zymeworks by 14.4% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. 71.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

Read More: Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zymeworks (ZYME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME)

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.
Qurate Retail Inc Series A Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.
Natixis Advisors L.P. Takes Position in Otis Worldwide
Natixis Advisors L.P. Takes Position in Otis Worldwide
Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Holdings in Aaron’s, Inc.
Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Holdings in Aaron’s, Inc.
Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 58,074 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc
Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 58,074 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc
Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 802 Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc
Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 802 Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc
Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Position in Eastman Chemical
Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Position in Eastman Chemical


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report