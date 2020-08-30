Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Position in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) by 17,529.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,176,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,169,772 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.81% of Dana worth $14,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dana during the second quarter worth $124,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Dana by 11.9% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 47,855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dana during the second quarter valued at $127,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Dana by 629.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,281,383 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Dana by 1.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,480,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,237,000 after purchasing an additional 25,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Dana alerts:

DAN stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Dana Inc has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $19.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.90 and its 200 day moving average is $11.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 70.56 and a beta of 2.54.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.01. Dana had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dana Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dana news, CFO Jonathan Mark Collins sold 9,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $119,765.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,873.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DAN shares. Cfra upgraded shares of Dana to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Dana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dana from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.