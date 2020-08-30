Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Aug 30th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) to post ($0.29) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aptinyx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Aptinyx reported earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptinyx will report full year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.15). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($0.97). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aptinyx.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 49.15% and a negative net margin of 1,764.55%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APTX. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Friday, August 14th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTX. UBS Group AG increased its position in Aptinyx by 2,549.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7,647 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Leap Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, LGL Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 56.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APTX opened at $3.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $154.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.47. Aptinyx has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $5.28.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Earnings History and Estimates for Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX)

