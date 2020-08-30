Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $15.03 Million Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 53.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 360,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,138 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.21% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $15,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58,086 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, CAO Wayne Yu sold 1,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $45,081.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,630 shares in the company, valued at $732,526.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total transaction of $4,224,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 347,847 shares of company stock worth $15,356,381. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KNX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Knight Equity raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.47.

KNX opened at $45.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $47.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.34.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 6.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.75%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

