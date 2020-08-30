Brokerages Set Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) Target Price at $21.60

Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.44.

BOX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on BOX from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on BOX in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.22 and its 200 day moving average is $16.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.57 and a beta of 1.22. BOX has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $22.09.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.62 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 358.25% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BOX will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $63,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,349.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $871,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,238,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,970,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,815 shares of company stock worth $5,121,131 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in BOX in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in BOX in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in BOX in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in BOX in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in BOX in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

