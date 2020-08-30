Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) Receives $4.63 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.65.

EXK has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $2.80 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $3.25 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock opened at $4.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.11. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $4.79.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 41.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXK. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,017 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 15,505 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 98.9% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,767 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,319 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 3.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 272,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 19.3% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,705,255 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 276,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

