Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.81 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2020

Analysts expect that Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) will report earnings per share of ($0.81) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Avrobio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.78) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.87). Avrobio posted earnings per share of ($0.57) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Avrobio will report full-year earnings of ($3.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.41) to ($3.09). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.64) to ($2.61). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Avrobio.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.04).

AVRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Avrobio in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Avrobio from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Avrobio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Avrobio in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Avrobio in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Avrobio in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Avrobio by 43.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Avrobio in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avrobio by 59.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Avrobio in the first quarter worth about $77,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVRO opened at $17.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.69. Avrobio has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $29.32.

About Avrobio

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Earnings History and Estimates for Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO)

