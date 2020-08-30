Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 444.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 61.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.61.

NYSE KMI opened at $14.18 on Friday. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day moving average is $15.64. The stock has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.01.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

In related news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.14 per share, with a total value of $4,242,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 244,839,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,025,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Perry M. Waughtal sold 59,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $832,514.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 299,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,123.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.