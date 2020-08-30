Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 21,764 Shares of Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,764 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Valvoline by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 459.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on VVV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

In related news, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 9,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $200,024.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 1,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $25,902.24. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VVV opened at $21.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.50. Valvoline Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.47 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.37%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

