Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,889 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 4,893 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PXD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 33.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,188,665 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,065,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806,981 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,200,338 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $650,302,000 after purchasing an additional 806,132 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,475,674 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $524,412,000 after purchasing an additional 212,499 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,525,633 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $317,473,000 after purchasing an additional 223,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 24.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,185,387 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $223,455,000 after purchasing an additional 634,876 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, VP Stephanie D. Stewart sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $66,078.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,943.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $274,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,470.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,090 shares of company stock worth $1,822,121 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PXD opened at $105.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.18 and a 200 day moving average of $95.57. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $159.01.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, July 13th. Scotiabank upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.86.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

