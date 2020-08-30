GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GNMK shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on GenMark Diagnostics from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Cowen increased their target price on GenMark Diagnostics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of GNMK stock opened at $13.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. GenMark Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $20.88. The company has a market capitalization of $930.32 million, a P/E ratio of -23.37 and a beta of 3.07.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 93.75% and a negative net margin of 26.51%. The business had revenue of $40.09 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott Mendel sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,499,706.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $30,118.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,185.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,862 shares of company stock valued at $3,207,187 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in GenMark Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in GenMark Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in GenMark Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in GenMark Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

