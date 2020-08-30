Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Flex were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 80.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the second quarter valued at $53,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $10.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 57.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average of $10.16. Flex Ltd has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 0.41%. Equities research analysts expect that Flex Ltd will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO David P. Bennett sold 4,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $52,908.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 173,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,519.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 46,523 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $489,887.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,392 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,043 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FLEX. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Flex from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Flex in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Flex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on Flex from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

