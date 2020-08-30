Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Flex were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 80.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the second quarter valued at $53,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $10.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 57.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average of $10.16. Flex Ltd has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $14.00.
In other news, CAO David P. Bennett sold 4,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $52,908.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 173,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,519.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 46,523 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $489,887.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,392 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,043 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have issued reports on FLEX. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Flex from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Flex in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Flex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on Flex from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.
About Flex
Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.
