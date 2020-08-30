Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 10.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,786 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 24.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 53,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 10,467 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 16.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 6.8% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 180,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,519,000 after acquiring an additional 11,450 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,429,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,810,000 after acquiring an additional 203,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 23.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Lucinda B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $182,500.00. Also, VP Gary L. Collar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $721,600.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,046 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,685. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $72.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.19. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $35.33 and a one year high of $81.39.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 0.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AGCO shares. Deutsche Bank downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AGCO from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded AGCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on AGCO from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Melius upgraded AGCO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

