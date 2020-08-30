Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,144 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 13,590 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 24.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,073 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,327,119 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $56,363,000 after buying an additional 46,453 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 2.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 61,411 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 212.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 771 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 39.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LVS shares. Roth Capital cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.68.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $52.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.15. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $74.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a PE ratio of 94.84 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The casino operator reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.33). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $98.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

