Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 7,424 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,460 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,424 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $560,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,508,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,221,000 after acquiring an additional 37,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 55.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BOKF opened at $57.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.60. BOK Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $34.57 and a 1 year high of $88.28.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.20). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $510.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.27 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 28.49%.

BOKF has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.40.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

