Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WPP were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of WPP by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in WPP during the second quarter worth approximately $492,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in WPP by 0.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 57,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in WPP by 122.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 16,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in WPP during the first quarter worth approximately $392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

WPP stock opened at $43.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.25. Wpp Plc has a 52 week low of $27.18 and a 52 week high of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.34.

WPP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. WPP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

WPP Profile

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

