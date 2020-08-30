Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 18,751 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXTA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,486,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $215,648,000 after acquiring an additional 641,749 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 39.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,547,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $130,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,019 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 81.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,807,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599,596 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,713,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,398,000 after acquiring an additional 135,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 172.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,619,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

In related news, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 40,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $980,568.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,192. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXTA. ValuEngine raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.64.

NYSE:AXTA opened at $24.29 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 52 week low of $12.92 and a 52 week high of $32.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.61, a P/E/G ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Featured Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.