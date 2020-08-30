Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter worth $220,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 454.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter worth $396,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,332,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter worth $746,000. 62.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

BIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

In related news, EVP Giovanni Magni sold 2,382 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.81, for a total value of $1,235,805.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,435 shares in the company, valued at $6,451,402.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 1,500 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.40, for a total value of $728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,274. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

BIO opened at $498.84 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $309.38 and a 52 week high of $540.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $511.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $439.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.12.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.39. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 84.89%. The business had revenue of $536.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.80 million. Research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Read More: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.