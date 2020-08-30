Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 76.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,115 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 9,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CPT opened at $91.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.75. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $62.48 and a 1-year high of $120.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $250.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.73 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 5.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CPT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Cfra dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. TheStreet downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.53.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

