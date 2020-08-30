Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.28 Million Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 6,813.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in EnerSys during the second quarter worth $180,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EnerSys in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EnerSys by 30.2% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

ENS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of EnerSys from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $322,352.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,392.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ENS opened at $73.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.59 and its 200-day moving average is $61.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.60. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $35.21 and a fifty-two week high of $80.22.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 13.74%. Analysts predict that EnerSys will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.96%.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

