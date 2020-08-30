Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 43.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,863 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,260 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 21.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Thor Industries by 339.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Thor Industries stock opened at $98.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.65. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $121.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 2.59.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.86. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Thor Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $62.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $55.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Thor Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.30.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.