PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 198.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.92.

PNC stock opened at $112.35 on Friday. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $79.41 and a 1 year high of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.97. The firm has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.27.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($2.78). PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 35.52%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

