Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases New Holdings in Silvercorp Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 149,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.09% of Silvercorp Metals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the first quarter worth $28,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the second quarter worth $62,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the 1st quarter worth $70,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SVM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Silvercorp Metals from $6.75 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Pi Financial raised their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Silvercorp Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.81.

Shares of SVM opened at $8.30 on Friday. Silvercorp Metals Inc has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $8.49.

Silvercorp Metals Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

