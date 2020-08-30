Mark Price Eaton Sells 37,000 Shares of Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX) Stock

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX) Director Mark Price Eaton sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.96, for a total value of C$35,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,136,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,691,301.12.

Mark Price Eaton also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, August 26th, Mark Price Eaton sold 20,000 shares of Belo Sun Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.98, for a total value of C$19,500.00.
  • On Tuesday, June 2nd, Mark Price Eaton sold 200,000 shares of Belo Sun Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.75, for a total value of C$150,140.00.

Shares of TSE BSX opened at C$1.01 on Friday. Belo Sun Mining Corp has a one year low of C$0.21 and a one year high of C$1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.63 million and a PE ratio of -63.13. The company has a current ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.67.

Belo Sun Mining Company Profile

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. Its flagship project includes the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of 4 submitted mine concessions, 55 exploration permits, 17 submitted exploration permit extensions, and 5 exploration applications covering a total area of 175,856 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX)

Receive News & Ratings for Belo Sun Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belo Sun Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in II-VI, Inc.
Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in II-VI, Inc.
Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Bank Ozk
Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Bank Ozk
Dicks Sporting Goods Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Bank of America
Dicks Sporting Goods Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Bank of America
Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Stock Position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH
Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Stock Position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH
Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Loews Co.
Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Loews Co.
Alberta Investment Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in Monster Beverage Corp
Alberta Investment Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in Monster Beverage Corp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report