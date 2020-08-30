Mark Price Eaton Sells 37,000 Shares of Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX) Stock

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX) Director Mark Price Eaton sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.96, for a total value of C$35,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,136,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,691,301.12.

Mark Price Eaton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Belo Sun Mining alerts:

On Wednesday, August 26th, Mark Price Eaton sold 20,000 shares of Belo Sun Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.98, for a total value of C$19,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Mark Price Eaton sold 200,000 shares of Belo Sun Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.75, for a total value of C$150,140.00.

Shares of TSE BSX opened at C$1.01 on Friday. Belo Sun Mining Corp has a one year low of C$0.21 and a one year high of C$1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.63 million and a PE ratio of -63.13. The company has a current ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.67.

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. Its flagship project includes the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of 4 submitted mine concessions, 55 exploration permits, 17 submitted exploration permit extensions, and 5 exploration applications covering a total area of 175,856 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Belo Sun Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belo Sun Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.