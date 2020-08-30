Alberta Investment Management Corp Makes New $754,000 Investment in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BRC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Brady by 36.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after buying an additional 24,270 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brady by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Brady by 24.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Brady by 28.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Brady by 3.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Brady alerts:

In other Brady news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 50,000 shares of Brady stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $2,265,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

BRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of Brady from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Brady from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Brady from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Brady from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brady from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.40.

NYSE BRC opened at $48.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.62. Brady Corp has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $59.11.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.