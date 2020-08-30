Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys Shares of 4,500 Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,500 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,786 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 3,110 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 147.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,521 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,975 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,498 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock opened at $175.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.31. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The firm had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The business’s revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($5.82) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $199,710.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $164.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $277.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank lowered shares of Boeing to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.38.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

