Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,755 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Wolverine World Wide worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WWW. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 67,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,691 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 13,272 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 9.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1,155.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 21,520 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.89.

Shares of WWW opened at $25.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $34.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.70.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 17.78%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 11,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $282,964.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,780.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $130,200.00. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

