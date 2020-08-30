Alberta Investment Management Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 55.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Worthington Industries by 16,214.3% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 30.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

WOR opened at $42.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.28 and a 1 year high of $44.69. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.18.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.23. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $611.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.85%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Worthington Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

In related news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $79,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,588,136.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

