Alberta Investment Management Corp Decreases Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its position in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 21,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 9,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 97,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 17.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIT stock opened at $60.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52-week low of $30.66 and a 52-week high of $70.62.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $725.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.25 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 10,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $616,563.20. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AIT shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.33.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

