Alberta Investment Management Corp Makes New Investment in Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 38,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 51.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the first quarter worth $72,000. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the first quarter worth $175,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex during the second quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritex alerts:

In other Veritex news, insider Cara Mcdaniel purchased 1,900 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.64 per share, with a total value of $33,516.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,516. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jim Recer purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.96 per share, for a total transaction of $33,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,813 shares of company stock worth $82,683 over the last three months. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on VBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Veritex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Veritex from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Veritex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

NASDAQ VBTX opened at $18.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.02 million, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Veritex Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.41.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $87.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings Inc will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 5th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.69%.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.