Alberta Investment Management Corp Makes New $695,000 Investment in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bunge during the second quarter worth about $73,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bunge by 23.2% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bunge by 339.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Bunge by 18.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BG stock opened at $46.67 on Friday. Bunge Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.83.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $2.57. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Bunge had a positive return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bunge Ltd will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.17.

In other news, Director Vinita Bali acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.17 per share, with a total value of $55,404.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,672 shares in the company, valued at $446,556.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

