Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases Shares of 2,400 ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,400 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ANSYS during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in ANSYS by 1,095.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 161.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Cfra upgraded ANSYS to a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Wedbush boosted their price target on ANSYS from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.29.

ANSYS stock opened at $336.71 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.07 and a 52 week high of $336.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.86 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $309.64 and a 200-day moving average of $273.78.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.67. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $389.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.63 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 480 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.87, for a total value of $147,777.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.27, for a total value of $716,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,161,550 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

