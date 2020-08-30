American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 59.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.06% of American Woodmark worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in American Woodmark in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 50.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in American Woodmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in American Woodmark in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in American Woodmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMWD opened at $90.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.37. American Woodmark Co. has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $117.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.18.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. American Woodmark had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $390.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $79.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. American Woodmark currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

American Woodmark Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

