10,400 Shares in Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) Acquired by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Mantech International by 19.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 926,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,315,000 after buying an additional 152,748 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Mantech International by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 37,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mantech International by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 938,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,175,000 after purchasing an additional 61,857 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mantech International by 23.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 422,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,713,000 after purchasing an additional 79,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Mantech International by 16.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,747,000 after purchasing an additional 19,177 shares in the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mantech International stock opened at $75.14 on Friday. Mantech International Corp has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $93.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.30.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. Mantech International had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $632.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mantech International Corp will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

MANT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mantech International from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Mantech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Mantech International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Mantech International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.71.

In other news, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.23, for a total transaction of $312,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 33.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

