82,100 Shares in Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Acquired by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 82,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.07% of Cadence Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CADE. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,192,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,110,000 after purchasing an additional 313,462 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 5.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,158,000 after purchasing an additional 131,997 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 12.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,865,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,219,000 after purchasing an additional 208,627 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 5.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,494,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,241,000 after purchasing an additional 73,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 11.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,494,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 156,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Bancorp alerts:

NYSE:CADE opened at $9.68 on Friday. Cadence Bancorp has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $18.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.57). Cadence Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 38.95%. The company had revenue of $184.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.02 million. On average, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.63%.

In other Cadence Bancorp news, Director Joseph W. Evans purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.08 per share, for a total transaction of $40,400.00. Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $407,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 302,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,462,838.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 21,560 shares of company stock valued at $175,551 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CADE shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Truist upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cadence Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

Cadence Bancorp Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.