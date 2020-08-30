Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.23% of Genesco worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GCO. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesco in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,130,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Genesco by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Genesco by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 23.5% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 172,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 32,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Genesco by 6.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE GCO opened at $19.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.99 million, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.54. Genesco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $53.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($3.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $279.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.47 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Genesco from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

