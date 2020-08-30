Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $745,000 in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,357 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 49.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,077 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Cfra dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $45.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.83. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $60.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of -197.04, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.03.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.16). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $490.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, insider William E. Newell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $482,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,219 shares in the company, valued at $830,472.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

