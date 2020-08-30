Alberta Investment Management Corp Makes New Investment in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,600 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Xilinx by 482.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 886 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Xilinx by 1,397.0% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 64,656 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after buying an additional 60,337 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,218,167 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $94,944,000 after buying an additional 225,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Xilinx by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 700 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 2,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $311,996.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,003.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 4,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $450,585.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,710.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,875 shares of company stock worth $2,097,763 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $104.91 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $112.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.77.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $726.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.22 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XLNX shares. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Xilinx from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.10.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

