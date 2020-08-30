Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 8,050 Shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 38.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 36.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HLI opened at $59.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a 52 week low of $42.54 and a 52 week high of $64.84.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $211.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 38.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Houlihan Lokey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Houlihan Lokey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.71.

In related news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $601,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

