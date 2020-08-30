Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 4,400 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 95.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $186,885,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,027,592 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $258,073,000 after buying an additional 1,319,665 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 198.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,666,265 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $142,032,000 after buying an additional 1,107,793 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 1,000.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,208,360 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $100,190,000 after buying an additional 1,098,551 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,921,616 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $163,799,000 after buying an additional 755,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $93.83 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $124.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.55 and a 200 day moving average of $92.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.34. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ROST shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.08.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

