Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $815,000 Stock Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,497,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,682,000 after acquiring an additional 338,570 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,231,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,020 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,259,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,559,000 after acquiring an additional 547,186 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,887,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,194,000 after acquiring an additional 125,892 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after acquiring an additional 224,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VSH shares. Bank of America upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on Vishay Intertechnology in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of VSH stock opened at $16.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.08. Vishay Intertechnology has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $23.25.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $581.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.40 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is presently 30.16%.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

