Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $806,000 in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.08% of Meridian Bioscience as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIVO. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 276.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Meridian Bioscience by 45.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares during the period. 82.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 4.00. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $26.58. The company has a market cap of $589.37 million, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.77.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $84.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.12 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 18.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

VIVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. William Blair upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

Meridian Bioscience Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

