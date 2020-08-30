Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys New Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $327,047,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,571,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385,187 shares during the period. AJO LP raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 587.8% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,755,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,883,000 after buying an additional 2,354,676 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,362,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,860,000 after buying an additional 2,295,133 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,051,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,008,000 after buying an additional 2,149,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $1,110,346.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATVI stock opened at $83.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.29. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.17 and a 12 month high of $87.73. The company has a market capitalization of $64.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Activision Blizzard to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.03.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

