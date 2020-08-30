Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 35,900 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,900 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 877,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,578,000 after buying an additional 337,035 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicell in the first quarter worth $10,100,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,303,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,515,000 after purchasing an additional 97,154 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 637,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,827,000 after purchasing an additional 90,934 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 243,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,984,000 after purchasing an additional 88,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 3,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $279,407.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,431,517.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total value of $143,862.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,164.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $67.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.95 and its 200 day moving average is $70.52. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.24 and a 52 week high of $94.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Omnicell had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $199.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Omnicell from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Omnicell from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Omnicell from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Omnicell from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

