Alberta Investment Management Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STMP. State Street Corp increased its position in Stamps.com by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 582,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,716,000 after purchasing an additional 39,028 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,054 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,746,000 after buying an additional 16,130 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,769,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Stamps.com by 1,644.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 106,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,846,000 after buying an additional 100,342 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Stamps.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Katie May sold 3,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $987,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jonathan Bourgoine sold 21,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.21, for a total value of $3,994,204.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,204.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,150 shares of company stock valued at $29,226,775 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

STMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Stamps.com from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Northland Securities cut shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.67.

Shares of NASDAQ STMP opened at $252.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $249.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13 and a beta of 0.46. Stamps.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $325.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $206.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.05 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 14.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

