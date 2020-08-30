Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes $813,000 Position in FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.10% of FB Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 87.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 33,763 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FB Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,276,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,174,000 after buying an additional 27,160 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in FB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial in the first quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

Shares of NYSE FBK opened at $27.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.82. The company has a market capitalization of $880.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.41. FB Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $14.38 and a 1 year high of $40.33.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $136.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.87 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 9.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FB Financial Corp will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.72%.

In other FB Financial news, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.95 per share, for a total transaction of $299,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,601,410 shares in the company, valued at $339,355,179.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman James W. Ayers purchased 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $135,345.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 13,587,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,296,319.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 32,500 shares of company stock worth $818,283. Insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

