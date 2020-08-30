Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases New Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% in the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.3% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 42.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,132.00 to $1,155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,450.00 price target (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,075.59.

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 2,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,033.44, for a total value of $2,814,057.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,355,362.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.13, for a total transaction of $547,570.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,431 shares in the company, valued at $76,713,845.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,666 shares of company stock worth $4,828,381. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,301.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,169.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $944.58. The stock has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.45, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.21. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.00 and a twelve month high of $1,302.86.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 17.24%. On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

