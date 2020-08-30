Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 13.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 350,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,499,000 after purchasing an additional 126,807 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Assurant by 6.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Assurant from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Assurant from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Shares of AIZ opened at $122.68 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $76.27 and a one year high of $142.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

